Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joyce Lovett, 75, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with the family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Morrison Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Morrison Cancer Center.
Joyce was born March 17, 1947, in Covington, KY, to Floyd and Della (Mayo) Tate. She graduated from Boone County High School and attended the University of Kentucky.
Joyce married Terry Lovett on June 18, 1966. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1997.
She owned and operated Lovett & Sons. Joyce loved being a grandmother, antiquing, rolling pins, and her Schnauzer, Sadie.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry Lovett; and daughter, Angie Scheideler.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Jeff and Sandy Lovett, Courtney and Shelly Lovett; grandchildren, Cody Bland, Colton Bland, Claire Scheideler, Cheyann Boyles, Montana Lovett, Dakota Lovett, Bristol Lovett, Katie McGiboney, Abby Arvizu; great-grandchildren, Malachi Bland, Grayson Bland; son-in-law John Scheideler.
