Joyce Marie Alder, 86, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on August 23, 2022 at the Premier Estates of Kenesaw.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Lifehouse Church of Hastings with pastor Brett Mackey officiating. Inurnment will be 10 AM on Monday, August 29th in the Glenvil Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on August 25th at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Joyce was born on January 11, 1936 in Spring Ranch, NE to Henry and Marie (Ockinga) Davis. She grew up in Spring Ranch, NE and graduated from Fairfield High School with the class of 1953.
She was united in marriage to Irvin R. Alder in June of 1956 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, NE. After which the couple lived in Hastings and Lincoln where she was employed by various places throughout her life with opportunities to interact with people- which brought her great joy.
She was a member of the Living Faith Family Church in Hastings, Independence Christian Center after moving to Kansas City in 1985, and most recently as a member of the Lifehouse Church in Hastings. She loved nature, flowers, blue skies and white clouds, morning sunrises and evening sunsets, fields of grain and mountain tops. She loved driving in autumn to see the colors of the changing trees. She cherished her time with family and took the grandkids every chance she got. She thrived on social time with anybody and she would stop to help anybody – even in Kansas City!
Those left to her cherish her memory are her son, Michael Ray Alder; daughter, Teresa Kay Andersen; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Davis.
