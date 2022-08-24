Joyce Marie Alder, 86, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on August 23, 2022 at the Premier Estates of Kenesaw.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Lifehouse Church of Hastings with pastor Brett Mackey officiating. Inurnment will be 10 AM on Monday, August 29th in the Glenvil Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on August 25th at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Tags