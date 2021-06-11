Joyce P (Daniels) Dinnell, 92, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away at her home Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at First Baptist Church in Hastings with Reverend Tom Murray officiating. Memorials may be given to the family. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Joyce was born on August 4, 1928, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She grew up in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota where she attended school, until the family moved to Hastings where she then graduated from Hastings High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Dinnell August 2, 1947 at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Joyce was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the Red Cross Disaster Relief. She enjoyed gardening and working with the church youth group and Girl Scouts.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Barb (Kent) Vogt and Bev (Steve) Kelsey of Hastings; one son, Ken (Yi) Dinnell of Hastings; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Dinnell of Escalon, CA; 9 grandchildren, Raleigh (Tracey) Kelsey, Paul Kelsey, Chaz Kelsey, Melissa Elliott, Tad Dinnell, Tami Kucera, Jennica Dinnell, Cameron Dinnell, and McKenna (Kyleigh) Dinnell; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents; and her son, Kim of Escalon, CA.
