Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce E. Psota, 73, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Overland Park, KS.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 26 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Lincoln, NE. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Teammates Mentoring Program of Hastings, Catholic Daughters of The America’s Court William MacDonald #1009, or a local Hastings charity of the donor’s choice. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service go to Joyce’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
