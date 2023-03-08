Hastings, Nebraska resident Juanita Charlene Sears, 90, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home. She sustained a fall several days before her death. The fall exacerbated conditions of her already fragile health.

Memorial Services will be 12 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Celebration Center of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.