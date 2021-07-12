Judith Ann (Arterburn) Vrtiska passed Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Beatrice, Nebraska at the age of 71.
Judy was born February 15, 1950, in Red Cloud, Webster County, Nebraska. She attended school in Red Cloud. Judy married David Vrtiska July 19, 1992, in Wymore. David preceded her in death on August 30, 2014.
In her early years she traveled in the states before returning to Nebraska. Judy was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Wymore. She enjoyed playing cards and putting together puzzles. Delivering mail to other residents in her cottage at Good Samaritan was the highlight of her day until the pandemic when residents were confined to their rooms. Judy was more and more isolated as 2020 came to an end. Her health declined during the last 18 months.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home of Wymore is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation or service. Interment in the Blue Hill Cemetery will take place later.
