Judith Ann (Arterburn) Vrtiska passed Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Beatrice, Nebraska at the age of 71.
Judy was born February 15, 1950 in Red Cloud, NE and attended school there. Judy married David Vrtiska July 19, 1992.
In her early years she traveled before returning to Nebraska. Judy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wymore. She enjoyed playing cards and putting together puzzles. Delivering mail to other residents in her cottage at Good Samaritan was the highlight of her day until the pandemic when residents were confined to their rooms, which isolated Judy in 2020 and early 2021. Her health continued to fail.
She leaves to mourn her passing a sister, Sandra Duntz (Merrill) of Clay Center; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marvin and Clara Vrtiska of Wymore; also, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Howard and Betty Arterburn; siblings, Jane, Robert and Carol.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home of Wymore oversees arrangements. There will be no service. Interment will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.