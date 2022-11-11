Hastings, Nebraska resident Judith D. “Judy” Kopke, 81, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Dr. Jim Keck officiating. Private family burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. A book signing will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
