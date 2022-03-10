Judith “Judi” Coe, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.
Judith L. Coe was born December 7, 1951, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Byron and Genevieve (Neubecker) Mott. She attended School District #29 in Juniata and graduated from Adams Central High School. Judi furthered her education by attending Central Community College, both in Hastings and Columbus. On November 27, 1987, Judi was united in marriage to Michael Coe at the Federated Church in Columbus.
Judi worked for the State of Nebraska for over eight years, fourteen years at Super Saver and almost 20 years at the Columbus race track. Judi, known as “Classy Lady” to her family and friends, was a social butterfly. She loved to go shopping, visiting with friends, traveling, telling stories, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Judi is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Rob) Coughtry of Genoa, Stephanie (Scott) Stevens of Columbus, Abigail Coe of Norfolk, Emilie (fiancé Travis Lesiak) Coe of Columbus and Sarah (Justin) Sorenson of Columbus; grandchildren, Andrew Stevens, Jordan Craft, Brooklyn Stevens, Xiomara Garcia, Caiden Sorenson, Peyton Coe, Cylas Stevens, Paisley Lesiak, Zabella Uriarte, and Parker Lesiak; sisters, June (Jack) Weber of Clearwater, FL and Sharon (Richard) Fluckey of Hastings; brother, Kenny (Sarah) Mott of Mansfield, TX; dog, Athena and numerous “adopted children” that called Judi “Mom.”
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Genevieve Mott; husband Mike Coe; son Jonathan Craft; granddaughter Jessica Craft and brother Dale Mott.
