Hastings, Nebraska, resident Judith “Judy” Reiners, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings with all of her family at her side.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass and Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Private family burial will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heartland Pet Connection and Orphan Grain Train.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Judy was born August 6, 1943, in Red Willow County, McCook, NE, to Woodrow and G. Arlene (Scott) Stinnette.
Her dad was overseas in World War II when she was born and came home in 1945. She was baptized and confirmed at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Judy graduated from Hastings High School in 1960. She was married to Johnny G. Reiners on September 8, 1963, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. Johnny preceded her in death on November 11, 2010.
They joined Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata in 1963. Most recently, Judy’s church home was Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Judy started her career at Family Pet Health Center as a veterinarian assistant and bookkeeper for 22 years, and also had a pet cremation service for 25 years.
Her joy was taking care of pet families and their pets. Judy also raised golden retriever puppies and met many wonderful people through that.
She was a member of LWML and K-9 & Friends, a dog therapy group.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Johnny G. Reiners.
Survivors include her children, spouses and families, Vonda & Bryan Behrens of Norwich, KS, Daniel and Ariah Behrens, Anna and Paul Goossen, Jason and Debra Reiners of Juniata, NE, Michael Jones, James Jones, Meagan and Travis Nyhoff, Elisha Reiners, Jonathon Reiners, Joshua and Carli Reiners of Harvard, NE, Caleb Reiners, Kaitlyn Reiners, Sydney Reiners, Jax Israelson; and brother and spouse, Randy & Jean Stinnette of Inland, NE.
