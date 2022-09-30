Hastings, Nebraska, resident Judith “Judy” Reiners, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings with all of her family at her side.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass and Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Private family burial will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.