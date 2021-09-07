Hastings, Nebraska resident Judith Kay “Judy” (Bauld) Spencer, 66, gained her angel wings on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Book signing will be 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Judy was born November 7, 1954, in Hastings to Delbert and Grace (Hardacre) Bauld. She did daycare for 40+ years in Hastings. Judy was a bowler at Pastime Lanes and was a member of Southern Hills Golf Course. She loved the outdoors, especially working in her garden and flower beds. Judy was a very caring and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dana J. Spencer of 43 years; sisters, Marcy Jones and Marge Rothfuss; brothers-in-law, Wayne Tobias, Mike Rothfuss, Larry Rundge, and Bob Jones; and father-in-law, Dale Spencer.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Mike) Travis of Zanesville, OH; son, Eric (Renee) Spencer of McDonough, GA; grandchildren, Chelsey, Deric, Brandon, Mercedes; great-grandchildren, Jazirah, Desmond, Daymien, Averie, Dominic; sisters, Maxine Tobias of Hastings, Linda Rundge of Grand Island; brothers, Delbert (Barb) Bauld of Texas, Richard Bauld of Albion; sisters-in-law, Lynn Meyer of Hastings, Kelly Spencer and Dave Logan of Florida, Cheryl and Bill Ballard of New Mexico, Carla and George Psinas of Illinois, Kim and Dave Myers of Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Jim (Christy) Brumbaugh of Kenesaw; mother-in-law, Darlene Brumbaugh of Kenesaw; special friends, Bob Peters and Apprelle Engelhardt; fur babies, Maggie, Greyson; several nieces, nephews and close friends.
