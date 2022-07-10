Judy Ann Hellwege, 82, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Judy’s Service and Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Reverend Paul Dunbar is the officiant.
Interment will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Judy was born November 24, 1939, in Omaha to Edwin and Joy (Christensen) Holechek. She grew up and received her education in Farwell.
On August 6, 1956, Judy married Roger Gordon Hellwege. Following their marriage, they lived in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado while Roger was employed as a power plant operator. They finally settled in Hastings and Grand Island.
Judy worked as a realtor and bookkeeper. She also worked with her husband in their business Central Nebraska Disposal.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Hastings and their weekly bible study, and the MS Support System.
She especially enjoyed walking for exercise at the Mall with her family and the ladies, then going for coffee after.
Judy’s memory is cherished by her daughter, Karen Strawder of Wichita, KS; granddaughters, Stacie (Tom) Bitsky of Aurora, IL, and their children, Jadyn, Sophie and Brooklyn and Crystal (Terrel) Albright of San Tan Valley, AZ, and their children, Blaike, Makenna and Payton.
She is also survived by sister, Betti Seay of Greely, CO; daughter-in-law, Dolores Hellwege; and sister-in-law, Judy Holechek of Lincoln.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; son, Jim Hellwege; brother, Jim Holechek; and son-in-law, Bruce Strawder.
To honor Judy’s memory … her wish was that everyone would spend more time appreciating life and family.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church of Hastings or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.