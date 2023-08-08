Judy K. Muller, 78, of Heartwell, Nebraska, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will follow at the Kenesaw Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw.