Judy Rae Clinch, 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away May 22, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26th 12-5pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and 7-8pm at St. John Catholic Church, 76th & Vine Streets with a Rosary at 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. John Catholic School.
Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com
