Judy Simarro, 76, died February 1, 2023 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Memorial service is planned in California. Cremation, no viewing. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Judy Simarro was born August 4, 1946, to Vernon and Gladys Head in Clay Center, Nebraska. Judy graduated from Clay Center High School in 1965. In August 1968, she married Fred Simarro in California. They had two children Chezette Reilly and Tony Simarro. They had two grandchildren Rachel and Robert Reilly.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, decorating, crafts, music, and loved watching football and baseball.
Judy is survived by her two children, Chezette Reilly (Sean) and Tony Simarro all of California; and two grandchildren, Rachel Reilly (Antoine Moriceau) of London and Robert Reilly of California; siblings, Mike Head (Karen) of Hastings, Joe Head (Jackie) of Geneva, Cindy Poole (Duane) of Lincoln, Sandy Johnson (Jim) of Hastings, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends whom she loved dearly.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Simarro; parents, Vernon and Gladys Head; brother, Terry Head; sisters, Marsha Wilson and Donna Hoyt; brothers-in-law, Carol Wilson and Rod Hoyt; and her best friend, Carol Kiolbasa.
