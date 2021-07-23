Julene Yvonne Hansmann (Jurgensmeier) of Moreno Valley, California passed away on Tuesday July 20, 2021 of natural causes.
Julene was born to Steve E. and Fern C. (Zimmerman) Jurgensmeier on her grandparents Jurgensmeier’s farm south of Lawrence, Nebraska. A few years later, her family moved to a farm on what was called “The Edgar Corner” where highway 14 and now 18B meet.
Julene attended West Buffalo Elementary school and Edgar High School where she graduated Valedictorian. After graduation, she went to Omaha for Secretary College classes and then began work with Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph in Lincoln. At age 21, Julene moved to California. She gained employment at Disneyland where she met and married her husband. They had three children in California and then moved back to Hastings in 1971. She worked as a teachers aid at Watson Elementary School until entering Central Technical Community College for two years. She made many new friends in Nebraska at that time. Julene and her children John and Laurie returned to California in December of 1976. She became employed by the State of California Fairview State Hospital (later called Fairview Developmental Center) for more than 23 years until her retirement on May 1st, 2000.
Julene is survived by her son, John and wife, Claudette of Moreno Valley, CA; daughter, Laurie of San Jose, CA; granddaughter, Sydney husband, Nick and son, William (Liam) of Idaho Falls, ID; grandsons, Andrew of Costa Mesa, CA, and Tyler of Niceville, FL. She is also survived by her brother Ron and his wife Mary of Greeley, CO, and her estranged first-born, Walter and his wife Janet and their two children Chris and Cathy of Tulsa, OK.
Services will be held on August 7, 2021 at Harbor Lawn Mortuary in Costa Mesa at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Pacific View Cemetery’s Bayview Terrace.
