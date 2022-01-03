Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High near 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.