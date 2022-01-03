Hastings, Nebraska resident Julia Ann Schutte, 96, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 6, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Juniata with Pastor David Loeschen officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery, rural Juniata. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family or Orphan Grain Train. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Julia’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Julia was born July 3, 1925, in Bladen, NE to Fred & Laura (Lammerman) Rippen. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School. Julia married Reinhold John Schutte on April 16, 1950; he preceded her in death on December 6, 2012.
Julia was a farm wife and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She made ammunition at the Naval Ammunition Depot. Julia was an avid supporter and volunteer at the Red Cross and enjoyed spending her time bowling, knitting, embroidery, crosswords, and word find puzzles. There is nothing Julia loved more than her family: children, siblings, nieces, nephews, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reinhold John Schutte; and granddaughter, Catheryn Ann Schutte.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Roma & Everett Koch; sons and spouses, Rodney & Cindy Schutte, Jeffrey & Rebecca Schutte, Jay & Sara Schutte and Joel Schutte; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.