Hastings, Nebraska, resident Julia M. Moeller, 79, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.