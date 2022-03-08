Hastings, Nebraska resident Julia M. Moeller, 79, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 5-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Julia was born March 13, 1942, in Hastings, NE to Hugh & Helen (Wynn) Porterfield. She attended school in Kenesaw, where she graduated in 1959. Julia married her high school sweetheart, Dwane C. Moeller, and they resided in Kenesaw; he preceded her in death on January 17, 2022. They moved to Hastings in 1985.
Julia worked in the Adams County Treasurer's Office for 49 years. She retired as Treasurer. She served on many boards that included NACO, NPAIT, and The Treasures Association. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwane Moeller; sister, Jeanette Ellis; and brothers, Jack, Jerry, and Gene Porterfield.
Survivors include her daughters & spouse, Lynne Ann Jackson of Norfolk, Michelan & Randy Parr of Hastings; grandchildren & spouses, Brandon Prescott, Jerome & Christine Jackson, Amy Jackson, Gabe Ferris, Nicholas Dickenson, Zachary Moeller & Bekah Martin, Bailey & Steven Jenson; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Sheila Winslow, Ellen Porterfield, Jeannie Porterfield, Marilyn Moeller; brother-in-law, Larry Dillon; several nieces & nephews; her beloved dog Bella.
