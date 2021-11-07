Julie A. Asmus Nov 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Julie A. Asmus 77, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her home. Services are pending at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Nebraska Julie A. Asmus Hastings Cremation Center Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBlown away: Candle maker wins 2021 Big Idea HastingsMovie review: Zhao's touch resonates in Marvel's 'Eternals'Fillies make first state finalSuperior sweeps Burwell to advance to fifth straight state tourneyFlorida activist says cop warned her not to wear condo costume to Halloween partyOne more COVID-19 death reported in LincolnCouple shows Halloween spirit with changing yard displaysHastings Little League team to be honored at Nebraska-Ohio State game SaturdayFillies sweep Palmyra, secure first state tournament spot since 2015 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.