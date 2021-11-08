Hastings, Nebraska resident Julie A. Asmus, 77, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Private family burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Julie’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Julie was born June 16, 1944, in Hastings, NE to Wallace “Wally” and Seva (Booker) Hopp. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School. Julie married Dennis D. Asmus on August 1, 1964, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Julie worked at Mode O’Day right out of high school and then CPI as the payroll clerk until her retirement. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Julie enjoyed spending her time crocheting afghans and hats for cancer patients and gardening in her flower gardens. Julie wished to remain at her home with the care of her granddaughter Samantha and Julie’s loving husband Dennis while she battled Alzheimer’s.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Justin Asmus; sister, Bobbie Hopp; and great-grandchild, Carly JoRae Halbmaier.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Asmus of Hastings; daughter, Melanie Woolen of Hastings; grandchildren, Samantha and Juan Canchola of Hastings, Chelsea Woolen and Garrett Halbmaier of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Jaxton Canchola, Adalyn Woolen, Jaydon Canchola, Justin Canchola, Drake Halbmaier.
