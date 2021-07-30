Julie (Dugger) Foreman, 49, of Hastings, Nebraska died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials can be delivered to family members. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Julie was born May 7, 1972, in O’Neill, NE to Stephen and Coralene (Hall) Dugger. She grew up in Hastings and Palmer, Nebraska. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1990. She received her associate’s degree in nursing at Central Community College in Grand Island, NE in 1992. In 1996, she graduated from Clarkson College in Omaha, NE with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Julie continued her studies into the 2000s and eventually earned her master’s degree in healthcare administration. She held the licenses of LPN, RN and EMT-B.
In 1998, she was united with her life partner, Greg Scott, after which the couple lived in Hastings.
Julie had a passion for taking care of people. She also enjoyed spending time with her sons, her fur babies and the neighborhood squirrels.
Julie is survived by her partner, Greg Scott of Hastings, NE; her children, Jack Foreman of Lincoln, and Colt Scott of Hastings; her parents, Coralene Hamel of Hastings, and Steve (Bridget) Dugger of Palmer; her siblings, John Dugger of Elkhorn, Seth Zeckser of Ayr, Michaela Schweitzer of Broken Bow, Shana Dugger of Palmer, Benjamin Dugger of Palmer, Katrina Hamel of Hastings, Dylan Dugger of Lincoln, and Clayton Dugger of Grand Island; her fur babies, Dobby and Pugsley; and her 13 nieces and nephews in addition to a large number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glen (Etta Belle) Dugger and Clifford (Olenda) Hall; sibling, Steve Brown; and her beloved fur babies, Mallory, Sid, Winter, Dee Dee, Sausage, Tiny, Savannah, Killer, Suzanne, Boodles and Guido.
