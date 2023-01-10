Hastings, Nebraska resident June A. Koch, 97, passed away Thursday January 5, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Private graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, Nebraska. No viewing or visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
June was born June 4, 1925, in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of Alexander and Nellie (Francis) Koch. She attended Hastings High School. June worked for Phillips Clothing Store and Big G in Hastings. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working, always having a job. June was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
June is survived by her sister, Frances Koch; of Hastings, NE; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Lynda) Koch of Red Rock AZ, Michael Koch of Hastings, NE, Jimmy (Patty) Lyda of Omaha, NE, Jody (Ken) Fila of Goodyear, AZ, and Vicky (Tom) Batchelor of Midlothian, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Aileen; three brothers, Clarence, Donald and Raymond; and niece, Mary Ann Koch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.