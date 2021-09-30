JuNelle Darlene Ortgiesen Carey was born to Dirk and Anna (Frandsen) Ortgiesen on December 25th, 1925. She passed from this life Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in Franklin.
JuNelle graduated from Upland high school in 1944. On June 24, 1946 she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Carey. To this union were born two sons, Douglas and Brian. JuNelle was a homemaker and also helped her husband in their dry cleaning shop.
She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, gardening, painting and antiquing. JuNelle was a long time member of the Franklin United Methodist Church, many years as a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and the local art group. She loved going square dancing and to travel.
JuNelle is survived by her sons, Douglas and Linda Carey of Minden and Brian and Karen Carey of Fort Myers, FL; grandson, Nathan Carey (Jill) and their children, Atley and Brynn; grandson, Tyler Carey (Kelli) and their children, Reagan, Lucas and Reese. Also surviving are her step-grandchildren, Katie, Lori, Erik and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dirk and Anna; and her husband, Jim who died in March 2011.
Graveside services and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4th, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin with Pastor Rodney Heilbrum officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin Methodist Church in c/o Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin. Per the wishes of JuNelle, the casket will remain closed and there will be no visitation.
