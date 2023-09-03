kirkover obit

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jutta M. Kirkover, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Private family services will be at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Dustin Runcie officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Springfield, MO, where she will be reunited with her husband.

