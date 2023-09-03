Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jutta M. Kirkover, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family services will be at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Dustin Runcie officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Springfield, MO, where she will be reunited with her husband.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, September 7, with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jutta’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jutta was born September 24, 1931, in Bresslau, Germany, to Gerhard Josef and Charlotte (Tilgner) Priese. She married Loyd Delbert Kirkover on August 12, 1955. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1995.
Jutta worked as a sales associate at Walmart and attended church at the chapel at Bethany Home in Minden.
She loved her music and singing, had a green thumb, and admired her flowers. Jutta was a very social person and loved to be around people, was a caregiver all her life, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Jutta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd Kirkover; brothers, Gerhard Priese and Klaus Priese; and sister, Elizabeth Priese.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Diana and William Metzger of Hastings; son and spouse, Herbert and Marilyn Kirkover of Dahlonega, GA; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
