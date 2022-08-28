Karen Ann Bauman 76 of Fairfield, Nebraska, entered into eternal life on August 27, 2022, at her home.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. The Committal Service will precede the funeral at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery at rural Glenvil, beginning at 10 a.m.