Karen Ann Bauman 76 of Fairfield, Nebraska, entered into eternal life on August 27, 2022, at her home.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. The Committal Service will precede the funeral at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery at rural Glenvil, beginning at 10 a.m.
Visitation will be at Butler Volland Funeral Home on Friday, September 2, from 1-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Karen was born on August 17, 1946, in Hastings, to George and Helen (Janssen) Bohlen. She attended Adams County District 40 Grade School and graduated from Hastings High School in 1964.
On August 1, 1970, she married Dale Bauman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Together they owned and operated Bauman’s Country Corner in Fairfield from 1970-1995.
Since 2000, she worked as a meat taster at the USDA Meat Animal Research Center. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings where she served as an offering counter.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; son, Douglas (Michelle) of Columbus, Indiana, and daughter, Amy (Brendon) Schmidt of Lincoln.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Nathaniel (fiancée Abby Merkler) Bauman, Simeon Bauman, Kaelyn Schmidt, Nora Schmidt, and Wyatt Schmidt; brother, Larry (Loine) Bohlen of Hastings; and sister-in-law, Barbara Bohlen of Hastings, and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Bohlen; and nephew David Bohlen.
