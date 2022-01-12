Karen Adler passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, peacefully at her home in Bellevue, Nebraska after an illness.
Karen was a loving and devoted wife who celebrated 56 years of marriage with her husband, LaVerne. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, and visiting casinos throughout the country. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Karen will be remembered for her sense of humor, her quiet strength, and her kind, caring, gentle ways.
Karen is survived by her husband, LaVerne Adler; daughter, Lisa Adler (Patti); son-in-law, Brian Malloy; grandchildren: Heather, Kayla, James, Ryan, Tyreke, McKenzie, Jadin and Zoren; great grandchildren: Jaeden, Tyler, Preston, and Silas; beloved sisters: Wilma Roth, Janice Genert, and Beverly Howe; many cherished nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Ozro and Marjorie Stiles; brother, Darwin Stiles; daughters, Stacy Malloy and Lori Adler; great grandson, Noah.
Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., followed by fellowship at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel.
