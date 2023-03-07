Hastings, Nebraska resident Karen Austin, 80, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings, Nebraska.
Private family graveside at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, Nebraska. No viewing and visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Start Over Rover in Hastings, Nebraska.
Karen was born June 2, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Kenneth and Lillian (Gumphrecht) Krebs. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1961. Karen retired from the Dutton-Lainson Company in 2003. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hastings, Nebraska. Karen loved all animals.
Survived by sister-in-law, Joann Krebs; and nieces and nephews, Christal Weeks, Terry Krebs (Sue), Carol Messick (Randy), and Robin Rose (Mycqel); along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Austin; brothers, Lyle, Kermit, and Norman; and her cat, Rex.
