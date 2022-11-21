Hastings, Nebraska, resident Karen L. Kraft, 70, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Karen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Karen was born September 1, 1952, in Hastings to Alvin and Ruth (Jensen) Sassman. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1970.
Karen married Ronald Kraft Sr. on September 4, 1971. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2020.
Karen owned and operated Pet World in Hastings for many years. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Karen enjoyed spending her time gardening, playing with her puppy “Nutmeg”, shopping, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronald Kraft Sr.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Ronald Jr. and Sandy Kraft of Hastings, Jennifer and Dalan Rademacher of Hastings, David and Marie Kraft of Doniphan, NE; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Bolte of Lincoln, NE; brother, James Sassman of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
