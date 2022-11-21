Hastings, Nebraska, resident Karen L. Kraft, 70, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.