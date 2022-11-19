Hastings, Nebraska, resident Karen L. Kraft, 70, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Karen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
