Karen Suzanne Kohl, 45, of Malcolm, Nebraska, passed away July 4, 2021. Born February 10, 1976, in Kearney, Nebraska to Ben and Doris (Rathjen) Russell.
Family members include her husband, Darius; sons, Tyson and Ezekiel all of Malcolm; stepdaughter, Paige Coslor of Hastings; granddaughter Mia Hoffa of Hastings; parents, Ben and Doris Russell of Ravenna; brother, Thomas Russell of Boston, MA.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Northwest Community Church, 10200 Malcolm Rd. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N. Elm Ave. in Hastings at 2:30 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ Street.
Memorials to Northwest Community Church, 10200 Malcolm Rd., Malcolm., NE 68402.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.