Karen Schutte, 81 of Kearney, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the church followed by a 6:00 p.m. Vigil/Prayers service.
Karen was born April 4, 1941 in Lawrence, Nebraska to Clarence and Lula (Peper) Ostdiek. She was raised near Lawrence, NE and received her education from Lawrence High School, graduating with the class of 1960. On October 27, 1962, Karen was united in marriage to Donald F. Schutte at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Lawrence, Nebraska. To this union five children were blessed.
In addition to being a homemaker, Karen was the owner and manager of Karen’s Speed Wash. She enjoyed golf and softball league, coin collecting, crocheting, attending family reunions and camping with “The Pack.” Karen was an avid supporter of the UNK Lopers, Kearney Catholic Stars, Sidney Raiders and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church where she was active in numerous activities. Karen was also proud to be one of the founding members of Kearney Area Concerned Citizens.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 60 years, Don Schutte of Kearney; children, Diane (Sam) Reinke of Kearney, Sandy (David) Hale of Omaha, Laura Schutte of Kearney, Tim Schutte of Lawrence, NE and Ami (Mike) Jaggers of Sidney, NE; grandchildren, Danielle (Pete) Longo, Jared (Shayne) Reinke, Bret Jaggers, Morgan Jaggers, Kyle Jaggers; great grandchildren, Amelia, Charles, Sophie and Bennett Longo; sisters, Phyllis (Gary) Himmelberg of Cheyenne, WY and Mary Schutte of Lawrence, NE; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Howard (Dee) Schutte of Hastings, Ellen (Richard) Kistler of Kearney, Marilyn (Gene) Svoboda of DeWeese, NE, Karolyn Kitten of Hastings, Sharon Willmes of Roseland and Marie Cunningham of Palm Springs, CA; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alois and Helen Schutte; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Butch Schutte, Arthur Kitten, Ron Willmes, Marion (Jeanne) Schutte, Ray (Phyllis) Schutte, Paul (Willa) Schutte and Edwin Schutte.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Catholic High School, St. James Catholic Church or to Kearney Area Concerned Citizens. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.