Karina Meigh Marilyn Chessmore, 38, finished her earthly journey Friday, January 6, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at the Clay Center Christian Church with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating.
Since there will not be a graveside service at this time, a meal will follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall.
In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
