Karl was born July 8, 1934, in Olivet, Michigan, to William and Mildred (Dinsmore) Marsh.
He grew up in Battle Creek, MI, where he worshipped at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Under the influence of his aunt, Dorothy Marsh, the Rev. William Simms, and his own religious encounters, he began the journey to the Episcopal priesthood.
After graduating from the University of Michigan, he began graduate studies at Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL, and received his Master of Divinity degree in 1959.
On January 17, 1959, he and Barbara Wood joined in marriage in the seminary chapel.
After serving two years as the curate (assisting priest) at Grace Episcopal Church, Grand Rapids, MI, he became priest-in-charge of St. Michael’s, Noblesville, IN in 1961.
From 1964 to 1967, he held the same position at St. Stephen’s, Hobart, IN. He then accepted a call to become rector of St. James, Piqua, OH, where he served six years.
During these years of parish ministry, he gradually was called to a specialized ministry in working with individuals with their personal and religious issues. This calling was fulfilled after working on the same issues in his own life with two Jungian analysts.
He resigned from St. James and attended Ball State University where he earned his Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology with a minor in psychological testing.
In 1975, he became a member of the psychology staff of the Hastings Regional Center in Hastings, NE.
There he worked with psychiatric and chemically dependent patients, developed treatment plans, consulted on patient care, conducted small therapy groups, and did diagnostic testing under clinical supervision.
During those 23 years, he also served as the part-time Assistant Priest at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings. He retired from both positions in 1998.
He was particularly interested in developing therapeutic parallels between Christian theology and the in-depth psychology of C.G. Jung. When appropriate, he liked to work with individuals in building connections between the two disciplines for increased spiritual and mental health.
In 1998, he and Barbara retired to Suttons Bay, MI. Karl served for 12 years as an interviewer for the Neighborhood Assistance Ministry of Leelanau Christian Neighbors; for many years was on the board of ShareCare; and became a Master Gardener.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 63 years; daughter, Christine; son-in-law, Dejan Damjanovic; several nephews; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sonja “Susie” Marsh, and his oldest daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Marsh.
A celebration of Karl’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church in Traverse City. His interment will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings in the summer of 2023.
Memorials in Karl’s honor may be directed to St Mark’s Pro-Cathedral, 422 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901; St. Gregory’s Abbey, 56500 Abbey Rd., Three Rivers, MI 49093; or Episcopal Relief and Development, 815 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements are with Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.
