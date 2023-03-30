Katherine “Kathy” Krieger, 52, of Central City, Nebraska passed away in the comfort of her own home on March 28, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Berean Bible Church with Pastor Jim Reynolds officiating. There will be a private family burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. Sunday, April 2, at the Berean Bible Church.

Tags