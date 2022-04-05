Hastings, Nebraska resident Katherine M. Sachtleben, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Providence Place, Hastings, NE.
Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. This will be followed by a graveside service at Stromsburg, NE. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Katherine was born in Stromsburg, NE on November 3, 1937 to Orley & Thelma Conkling. She had sisters, Margaret and Donita, and brothers, Don and Scott. She graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1954. Katherine attended Kearney State College and taught elementary classes for several years.
Katherine married Cliff Reichstein in 1957 and moved to Newell, SD where Cliff was employed by the USDA. Later they moved to a new USDA position in Columbia, MO. Katherine started her postal carrier there. Later they moved to Beatrice, NE and Katherine was the Postmistress for 10 years. Later on, she became the tour director for Mootash Joe Tours and directed 48 USA tours. Katherine married Clyde Sachtleben on April 21, 2012, at the Hastings College Chapel.
Katherine loved to cook, travel, and play Bridge. She will be missed by loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cliff; daughter, Julie; brothers, Don and Scott Conkling; and brothers-in-law, Al Eickmeier and Ken Satterwhite.
Survivors include her husband Clyde Sachtleben of Hastings; son & spouse, Jeff & Karmin Reichstein of White Sands, NM and granddaughter Katie Rose, Clyde’s children, spouses & families, Tom & Camille Sachtleben of Fort Collins, CO, Carson & Alana, Kay & Kevin Chang of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Gabrielle, Landon & Olivia; sisters, Margaret Eickmeier of Seward, Donita Satterwhite of Grand Prairie, TX; numerous nieces & nephews.
