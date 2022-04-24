Kathleen Ann (Benck) Berg was born September 9, 1944, to Ervin Benck and Mildred (Evans).
She grew up in Marietta and Canby, Minnesota, graduating from Canby High School in 1962.
She attended community college in Wilmar, Minnesota and received a degree in cosmetology in 1963.
She started working in Worthington, Minnesota, and met Albert Berg. They were married March 9, 1965, in Canby, Minnesota. To this union were born Julia Christine and Ervin Gaylord Berg.
Kathi was a farm wife and did some of the neighbor women’s hair.
She started working at nursing homes doing the residents’ hair before owning a salon in Arnolds Park for many years.
She ended her more than 50-year career as a cosmetologist at an assisted living/memory care unit in Spirit Lake. After retiring, she moved to Hastings, Nebraska, to be closer to her daughter.
Kathi enjoyed many crafts, genealogy and photography, taking many road trips to take pictures.
Kathi passed away April 20, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Kathi is survived by her daughter, Julia from rural Glenvil, NE; sister Wanda (Paul) Myers; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son and her husband.
A funeral service for Kathi Berg, age 77, will be held Monday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
