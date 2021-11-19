Kathleen A. Rogers, 60, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska
Due to the time of year with winter coming and as most of her friends are scattered about, there will not be a funeral service. I am just asking everyone that reads this obituary, to bow your head and say a quiet prayer for Kathy and please use her name when you pray for her.
I’m sure Kathy will hear them all and send her love to you from heaven.
DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings is in charge of arrangements. Burial of ashes will be at a later date when her husband Dean comes to follow her home. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorial may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Husted Rogers was born June 17, 1961 in Troy, PA to Frank Husted and Juanita Holley Husted. She passed away November 7, 2021, as a result of West Nile virus complications.
She had one son, James Dunn, a sister and two brothers. Kathy lived in various towns in Pennsylvania until she followed the rest of her family to Hastings when her son James was about 5 years old. Kathy met and married her husband Dean Rogers of Burwell in 2015 and lived there until her death.
Kathy was a very loving and caring mother, daughter, wife and friend. She was a very quiet “home body” who loved the Lord and her friends very much. She loved a big white puffy cloud in a blue sky, butterflies, flowers, and her vegetable garden, birds and all wildlife.
Her greatest relaxation was to work in her yard, then sit in the shade of the gazebo and have her beloved can of Diet Coke and cigarette while watching for the hummingbirds.
