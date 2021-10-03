Kathleen Heidemann Oct 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathleen Heidemann, 74, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away October 1, 2021, at her home. Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, October 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in east of Daykin. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEx-US Army Ranger faces extradition to Holland to face charges in bizarre, military-style assassination‘Nobody will tell me the truth’: Man’s death pinned on cougar attack; wildlife experts say no wayHastings blues man to be inducted into California music hall of fameCouncil approves stop sign change for Elm Avenue and E. 2nd St.COVID-19 outbreak traced to weekend class reunion events in HastingsMan who fantasized about beheading, eating teen moves into Lincoln neighborhoodMilligan's inaugural Brewfest draws big crowdNo. 6 Bluehawks win fifth straight by outlasting CardinalsHC overcomes key injury, rough start in five-set upset of No. 10 FlamesHawkettes knock off No. 7 Wildcats for invite title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
