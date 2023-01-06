Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kathleen Mae Bell, 69, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family services will be held at a later date. No viewing or visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Contributions can be made to one’s favorite charity in memory of Kathy would be so appreciated.
Kathy was born January 4, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, to Arthur and Lenore (Griffin) Gordon. She graduated from Madonna University and was employed as a medical transcriptionist in Pontiac, Michigan where she met her husband, Art Bell.
Kathy and Art were married on January 18, 1986. Both Kathy and Art obtained master's degrees from the University of Michigan. Later Kathy and Art moved to the Traverse City area to be closer to his family.
Kathy moved to Nebraska in 2013, joining her sister, Maggie, who had moved there sometime earlier. Kathy survived cancer for over 17 years, and very much enjoyed her life in both Michigan and Nebraska.
Kathy is survived by her sisters, Carol Gordon, Martha Anderson (Henry), and Maureen Gordon; nieces and nephews, Arnie Sommer, Michelle Anderson, Art Anderson (Laura), Tina Anderson, Doug Anderson (Lauren), and Will Green; sister-in-law, Chris Kimmerly (Brian), brothers-in-law Curtis Bell (Beth) and David Bell, nieces and nephews, Scott Kimmerly (Brittany), Leah Holder (David), Ian Kimmerly (Amanda), Christopher Bell (Chrissy), and Bridget Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Lenore Gordon; husband, Arthur William Bell; sisters, Maggie Sommer and Jenny Green; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Frank and Beverly Bell, and sister-in-law, Karen Bogurth.
