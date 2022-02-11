Kathryn A. Adams, 93, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Hastings. Rev. Chris Kubat will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery immediately following the funeral mass. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Kathryn was born October 2, 1928, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Peter V. and Mary Kathryn (Thiele) Rose.
Survivors of her immediate family include a daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne and Jack Janeke of Lincoln; son, Robert “Bobby” J. Adams of Hastings; sister, Genevieve Rose of Grand Island.
Others left to cherish her memory are her grandson and spouse, Heath and Jennifer Janeke; granddaughter and spouse, Kristine and Ryan Amen; great-grandchildren, Alex and Alicia Janeke, Emily Rose Amen; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Ziola of La Habra, CA.
Kathryn grew up in Grand Island, receiving her education at St. Mary’s Catholic School, graduating in 1946. She worked as the Secretary to the Director of Nursing at St. Francis Hospital and Nursing School. She married Robert Adams on June 2, 1942, in Grand Island. They lived in Grand Island moving to Hastings, NE in the fall of 1950. Kathryn was a mother and homemaker. Mr. Adams died February 8, 2014.
She had a love for flowers and enjoyed going on vacations to California taking in places of natural beauty such as Yellowstone and Grand Canyon and stopping at many Catholic churches along the way.
She was an active member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, its altar society, Legion of Mary, and was involved in Special Olympics and the Hastings Special Counsel for Handicap Children. She and her husband were instrumental in starting the Hope Training School for handicap children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. “Bob” Adams; sons, Michael and Richard; brother and spouse, Clement “Peter” and Dorothy Rose; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Bill Walsh, Vickie and Bill Uphoff, Vera and Waldo “Mac” McIntyre, Carmie and Bill Edwards.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or Catholic Social Services in Hastings. You are encouraged to sign Kathryn’s guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary.
