Kathryn Elaine Hamer, 71, of Juniata, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home after a long fight with cancer.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. There will be a luncheon at the Kenesaw Community Center following the graveside service. There will be no viewing or visitation as Kathryn was cremated upon her request.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kathryn was born March 18, 1952, in Sargent, NE to Eldon and Elaine (Graham) McKimmey. She grew up in Juniata, NE, and attended Juniata Elementary. She graduated from Adams Central in 1970 she later attended Central Community College earning her Associate’s Degree in computer programming.
Kathryn married Warren Hamer from Scotia, NE on May 6, 1971, at the Good Samaritan Village Chapel in Hastings NE.
Kathryn was a stay-at-home mom while the girls were growing up and worked at Andy's Café for several years in the '90s until she retired in 2001. She was a member of the Juniata Lions Club and TOPS group.
Kathryn enjoyed reading, camping, attending her grandchildren's events, and anything that had to do with spending time with her family.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Hamer (February 2003); father and mother, Eldon (Bud) and Elaine McKimmey of Juniata; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Faye Hamer of Scotia, NE; brothers, Ralph McKimmey of Juniata, NE and Tim McKimmey of Kenesaw, NE; and son-in-law, William (Billy) Lewellyn.
Survivors include her daughters Desirae Lewellyn of Juniata, NE and Kendra (George) Gamber of Juniata, NE; grandchildren Michael Mertens of Juniata, NE, Emma Hamer of Juniata, NE; brothers Eldon (Darlene) McKimmey of Gilmore City, IA, Don (Cindy) McKimmey of Gordon, NE, Michael (Deb) McKimmey of Wasilla, AK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.