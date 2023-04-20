Kathryn Elaine Hamer, 71, of Juniata, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home after a long fight with cancer.

Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. There will be a luncheon at the Kenesaw Community Center following the graveside service. There will be no viewing or visitation as Kathryn was cremated upon her request.