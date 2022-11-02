Kathryn K. Stromer, 80, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska passed away October 28, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harold; parents, Rex and Loreen McLaughlin (Avers).
She is survived by children, Angela Blunt and Mark (Julie); grandchildren, Shannon Gonzales (Brandon), Chelsea Cole (Chris) and Shea (Josh).
Kathryn was active in the Lutheran Church (ELCA). She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, and researching her family's genealogy. After retirement, Harold and Kathy moved to Sun City West, AZ.
Funeral Services will be scheduled at a later date.
