Kathryn L. Smith, 70, died April 27, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She is survived by husband, Tim Butterfield; daughter-in-law, Ann (Kyle) Thompson; son, Nathan (Brooke) Smith; granddaughters, Paisley Thompson, ShaeLee Smith; brothers, Rod and Tim French; sister, Bobbi French; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Peg (Layton) French; son, Derek Smith; sister, Jane Sloan; brother, Duane French.
Kathy Smith was a very kind and giving soul. She loved her friends and family with all of her heart. She loved animals, gardening, decorating, bowling, practical jokes and of course, garage sales. She would light up any room that she walked into and she will be deeply missed by all.
A Celebration of her life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kathryn Smith Memorial Fund through Flatwater Bank, 624 Main Street, Ansley, NE 68814. Leave online condolences at NebraskaCremation.com.
