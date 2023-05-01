Campbell, Nebraska, resident Kathryn M. “Kathy” L’Heureux, 90, found peace on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell with Father Adam Sparling and Father William L’Heureux officiating.