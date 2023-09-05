Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kathy Ann Strong, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, September 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
A Celebration of Life and time of sharing in honor of Kathy will be at Bullseye’s following the service starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date.
A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at the funeral home and prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Kathy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
