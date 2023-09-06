Hastings, Nebraska resident Kathy Ann Strong, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, September 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. A Celebration of Life and time of sharing in honor of Kathy will be at Bullseye’s following the service starting at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at the funeral home and prior to services at the funeral home.