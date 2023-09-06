Hastings, Nebraska resident Kathy Ann Strong, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, September 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. A Celebration of Life and time of sharing in honor of Kathy will be at Bullseye’s following the service starting at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at the funeral home and prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Kathy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kathy was born June 8, 1955, in Hastings, NE to Ethan W. “Mr. Lucky” Sr. and Peggy Ann (Brand) Moorhead.
She graduated from Hastings High School in 1973.
Kathy married Rod Strong on March 25, 2014, in Las Vegas, NV.
She was co-owner and manager of Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille and managed several other businesses.
Her greatest joy was to check on her customers to make sure their needs were met and offer a lending ear to any that needed it. The hospitality business suited Kathy to a “T”……she will be missed by all.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Moorhead and daughter, Lisa Moore.
Survivors include her husband Rod Strong of Hastings, NE; loving dogs Bert & Ernie; father Ethan W. “Mr. Lucky” Moorhead Sr. of Hastings, NE; brother & family Ethan W. Moorhead Jr. (Ann) of OK, Evan, James, Michael, and Harley; sister & family Cristy & Randy Suchy of Great Bend, KS, Jessie Andrasik (Diego), Jadisyn, Jaizley, Jeytt, and Zeno, Matthew Suchy, Shane Suchy; son-in-law Trent Moore of Jewell, KS; grandchildren & families Tyler Moore & partner Megan Brown of Blue Hill, NE, Riley John Moore & “Mary Jane” of Hastings, NE, Alexa Ann Moore of Jewell, KS; other family, Jeremy & Heather Strong of Queen Creek, AZ, Jackson & Cooper, Melanie & Anthony Brown of Elora, TN, Dallas, A.J., Allyssa, Sierra, Cheyanne, and Brooklyn; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and many, many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.