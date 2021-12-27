Hastings, Nebraska resident Kathy L. Kuhlmann, 70, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family by her side.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
