Hastings, Nebraska resident Kathy L. Kuhlmann, 70, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family by her side.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Kathy’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kathy was born April 27, 1951, in Omaha, NE to Montes J. and Dorothy M. (Fickler) Holmes. She graduated from Omaha South in 1968 and Cosmetology School in Scottsbluff, where she later taught. Kathy married Dennis “Denny” Kuhlmann on June 28, 1975, in Omaha.
Kathy had a variety of jobs in customer service at many businesses in the Hastings area, the last being at Stamps & More. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed painting, knitting, paper crafting, card making, and sewing. Kathy enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren and attending their activities.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, William and Marie Kuhlmann; and many in-laws.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis “Denny” Kuhlmann of Hastings; children & spouses, Andrea & Ben Engel of Hastings, Tricia & Mark Schnacker of Kearney, Michael Kuhlmann of Hastings, Jonathan & Crista Kuhlmann of Hastings, Craig “Beef” & Carrie Kuhlmann of Hastings; grandchildren, Abby Engel, Mya Engel, Austin Engel, Zachary (Chesley) Schnacker, Kyle (Aleisha) Schnacker, Blake Kuhlmann, Kollins Kuhlmann, Kamry Kuhlmann, Quinley Kuhlmann, Lakyn Kuhlmann; great-grandchildren, Karter Schnacker, Bryar Schnacker, Alec Engel; numerous other extended family.
