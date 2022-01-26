Kay Elaine Sherburne Knorr, 74, of Papillion, Nebraska, formerly of Humboldt and Hastings, passed away at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Kay was a deeply devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who treasured time with her family and friends. She was loved immensely and will be greatly missed.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Doris Jean Sherburne; parents-in-law, Erich and Geraldine Knorr; sister-in-law Cheryl Sherburne; grandparents, multiple uncles and aunts, and her cousin, Eric Nyquist.
Kay is survived by her husband, David of Papillion; children, Ann Hand and husband Don of Papillion, Bradley Knorr and wife Andrea of Easton, CT; grandchildren, Nathanael, Jillian and Laurel Knorr of Easton, CT, Julianna, Alex and Kara Hand; brother, Kent Sherburne of Issaquah, WA; sisters-in-law, Joan (Roger) Nichols of Lincoln, Verna (Glen) Louch of Martell; brother-in-law, Don (Cathy) Knorr of Bassett; aunt, Rhea (Jim) Nyquist; several cousins and many nephews and nieces and their families.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Humboldt with Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. Masks are graciously requested for those attending services and a live-stream broadcast will be available on our Wherry Mortuary/Monument Facebook page. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt. Interment will be at the Humboldt Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be given in Kay’s honor to Faith Lutheran Church, Humboldt Summer Backpack Program or Orphan Grain Train. Condolences can be shared online at www.wherrymortuary.com
Services entrusted to Wherry Mortuary of Humboldt.
